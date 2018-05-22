Staying unsettled into the holiday weekend

TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will fade away during the evening. Quiet and muggy conditions should by midnight. Look for lows in the 60s with light wind. Some patchy fog is possible.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Rain chances drop a bit to about 30% but that still means a few passing showers and storms are possible. Daytime highs should push back up into the upper 80s to around 90. Winds will become northeasterly with time.

FRIDAY – MEMORIAL DAY: Batches of rain and storms can be expected from time to time. Any storm may produce heavy downpours and lightning while the strongest ones may also produce wind gusts over 40 mph and hail. Highs stay in the 80s while lows fall only into the mid to upper 60s.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea is forecast to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. It’s still uncertain if this feature will develop into anything tropical in nature but it bears watching. The end result may end up being heavy rain across Florida and much of the Southeast during the holiday weekend and early next week.

