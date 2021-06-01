Staying unsettled for at least the next week

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather and daily rain/storm chances will be the ongoing theme through the next 7 days. Some spots may end up with several inches of rain over the next week while others have just a little. Some isolated strong storms are also possible from time to time.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds SE 4-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain and storms are likely. A few locally strong to severe storms can’t be totally ruled out with isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Highs from the upper 70s to lower 80s are expected. Winds SSW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of a shower or storm. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with about a 30% chance of rain and storms each day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 50% chance of scattered storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Lows in the 60s.

