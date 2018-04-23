Staying unsettled this week

Keith Gibson
Tuesday's Forecast
MONDAY NIGHT:  A few lingering showers are possible but not a lot of moisture is expected. Lows will be in the 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions remain on track along with a 20% chance of showers. Most folks probably won’t get rain but it is possible. Highs are going to be in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY:  Highs push back into the low 70s.  Most of the day is going to be dry but some showers are possible by the evening.

THURSDAY:  We’ll have a 40% chance of showers.  Unseasonably cool highs in the 60s return.

FRIDAY:  A few showers are still possible with the rain chance at 30%.  Another day in the 60s is likely.

WEEKEND:  Sunny skies return both Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs in the low 70s Saturday with more in the way of upper 70s by Sunday afternoon.

