Staying warm but rain chances return

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet conditions are in store. Many spots will dip into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy day is in order with seasonably warm highs in the low 90s. Northerly winds between 5 and 10 mph continue.

FRIDAY: A weak frontal boundary may kick off a few showers & storms in the region, especially across the northern 1/3 of our coverage area. The chance of rain is 20-30%. Most spots will remain day. Highs should be in the low 90s in many spots.

SATURDAY: Continued warmth is likely with highs staying the low 90s. A few spotty showers and storms can’t be ruled out but not everyone will see them.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Rain and storm chances go up as a cold front and upper level trough move in our directed. Elevated rain chances and clouds may limit highs to the mid 80s by early next week.

