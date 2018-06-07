Staying warm, rain chances returning

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and quiet conditions can be expected yet again. Lows should be in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Plan on highs mainly in the mid 90s with heat indices pushing into the upper 90s. While a slight chance of a shower or storm can’t be ruled out we’re not looking at any widespread moisture.

SUNDAY-THURSDAY: We’re going back into that typical summer, pop-up shower and storm pattern. Rain chances will be most likely during the heating of the day but not everyone is going to see a shower or storm each day. Hope for the best at your place. Highs look to be around 90 with lows in the low 70s.

