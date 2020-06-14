Staying warm Sunday

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. There is just the slightest of chances of a stray shower during the day but we’re keeping it out of the forecast for now. Winds NE 5 to 15 mph.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Still warm but slightly cooler highs in the mid to upper 80s are expected here. Lows in the low 60s or upper 50s. Chances of rain look to remain to our east over in eastern Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas as a low pressure gets cut off.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Seasonably warm and more humid. Highs climbing back into the lower 90s while overnight lows warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the weekend.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App