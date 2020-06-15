Staying warm and sunny

SUMMARY: The rest of the work week will feature plenty of sunshine and warm days. Humidity is going to remain low for the next few days and that means several more comfortable nights ahead.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light winds generally less than 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the low 60s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Becoming more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A spotty storm is possible Saturday with slightly better odds of a few scattered storms on Sunday.

