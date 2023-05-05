Steady rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are heating up and the rain chances are going to remain steady for the next several days. High temperatures will be heading back into the 80s!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy cloud coverage will continue tonight. Low temperatures will be close to 60. Rain for the rest of the next should stay light to none.

WEEKEND: Moisture and humidity will be increasing for the weekend. Cloud coverage will be heavy and there will be a light chance for rain through the weekend. High temperatures will be heading into the low to middle 80s, with low temperatures being in the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will continue in the middle 80s. There is a chance for light rain into next week, in and out scattered showers. Overnight temperatures will stay in the middle 60s.