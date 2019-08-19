SUMMARY: It’s going to be a warm and steamy work week. Daily showers and storms are possible, mainly during the heating of the day. Rain chances will go up late week into the weekend. Heat indices may be over 105 at times between today and Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. A 30% chance of pop-up storms from late morning through early evening. Most places will probably not get any rain but it is possible. Look for highs in the mid 90s with heat indices between 100-105.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows in the 70s with calm wind.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Continued partly cloudy with a daily 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Highs stay in the mid 90s with heat indices in the mainly in the100-105 range. Lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Better odds/higher coverage of showers and storms is anticipated as a weak front approaches the region. At this point we’re going to broad brush things at 40-50% each day but that may trend upward over time. Hopefully high school football won’t be impacted too much Thursday and Friday evening but at this point we can’t rule out some rain, lightning, and thunder as the season begins. Cooler upper 80s to lower 90s may be more likely as rain chances go up.

