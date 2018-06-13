Steamy summer weather continues

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers and storms are possible but we still think most locations will remain quiet. Lows are going to be around 70. Areas of fog may occur due to all of the recent rainfall.

THURSDAY: There is a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Coverage won’t be as widespread as it was on Wednesday. Afternoon highs should be around 90. Any storm may produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

FRIDAY-WEDNESDAY: Look for highs to remain mainly in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Each day will present a chance of a few pop-up showers or storms.

