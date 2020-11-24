Still watching potential for stormy weather on Wednesday

SUMMARY: Another quiet day is ahead for our Tuesday, but our weather pattern will become more active over the next few days. A cold front on Wednesday will spark some showers and storms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side with some gusty winds, heavy rain & lightning. Tornado threat is low, but not zero. As of right now, we remain under a Level 1 Risk. Stay tuned! Thanksgiving looks seasonable and sunny. More rainy and potentially stormy weather is in the forecast for Black Friday and the rest of the long holiday weekend.

TUESDAY: It’s the calm before the storm for our Tuesday. We’ll start off the day with mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures in the 30s to 40s. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day. It will be a bit breezy with winds picking up from the SE 5-15 mph. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy with rain possible overnight. Breezy southerly winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20. Lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain & storms are still expected in the WCBI Viewing Area on Wednesday from about mid morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds & lightning. The overall tornado risk should remain relatively low but still needs to be watched. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds SE 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Thankfully, the holiday will be looking great with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY-WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain likely. Some storms could also develop depending on how things set up. Highs in the 60s to near 70 on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday. Cooler with upper 50s to lower 60s for highs on Sunday. Several inches of rain could fall across the region during the weekend, depending on how things develop.

