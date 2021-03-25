TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Businesses across the region are reporting strong sales as spring approaches. Many believe the $1,400 stimulus checks are helping drive that boosts in business.

Kara Webb is a consignor and volunteer at “New 2 U Kids Sale” She says crowds are large, despite the weather, and sales are strong.

“I know for me, yesterday was a big sales, day weekend will be a big sales day and people have that money and they are ready to spend it and get ready for the summer and spring,” Webb said.

New 2 U owner Michelle Cox says Webb isn’t the only one seeing a bump in sales.

“The consignors are able to check their stuff live because we’re computerized and they’re reporting their sales are up compared to the past. Stimulus checks people getting them was great timing for the spring event and people are needing to buy their kids spring clothes,” Cox said.

Two shoppers we spoke with were looking for bargains but were bring frugal with their stimulus checks.

“Most of it is saving right now,” said Iva Modisette.

“I guess with everything going on right now, it’s better to put back for that rainy day because sometimes that rainy day comes a lot faster than we expected,” said Sonya DuBose.

Some shoppers are still waiting on the stimulus checks from Washington.

“Save it, I’m a saver,” said Courtney DuBose.

There were a lot of kids at the consignment sale, because of a weather day. Most were glad to be there.

Do you feel like shopping today? “Yes, looking for something I can wear on a daily basis,” said Adalyn James.

“I want to find something for my baby sister, probably clothes, and swimsuits,” said Ashly Dubose.

With more than 800 consignors and more than 100,000 items, there’s bound to be a swimsuit for Ashly’s sister at this sale.

The New 2 U Kids Sale takes place at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

On Friday doors are open from 10 until 7 and Saturday from 9 until 2. There is no admission or ticket required for the sale.