STING operation leads to drug seizure and an arrest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A STING unit operation in Lowndes County leads to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer and the seizure of his goods.

After a 3-month-long investigation, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Cleotis “Milwaukee” Crump.

On Thursday, October 9, law enforcement received a search warrant for Crump’s place of distribution on 1429 6th Street North.

During their search, they found a felony amount of cocaine and weed, along with dosage units of suspected Xanax, oxycodone, Ziploc-style baggies, digital scales, money, and other drug paraphernalia.

Crump has been charged with the sale of cocaine and marijuana, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

