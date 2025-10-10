STING operation leads to drug seizure and an arrest
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A STING unit operation in Lowndes County leads to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer and the seizure of his goods.
After a 3-month-long investigation, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Cleotis “Milwaukee” Crump.
On Thursday, October 9, law enforcement received a search warrant for Crump’s place of distribution on 1429 6th Street North.
During their search, they found a felony amount of cocaine and weed, along with dosage units of suspected Xanax, oxycodone, Ziploc-style baggies, digital scales, money, and other drug paraphernalia.
Crump has been charged with the sale of cocaine and marijuana, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.