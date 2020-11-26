Store clerk killed in Calhoun City convenience store robbery

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is dead and three others are in jail in Calhoun County after a convenience store robbery late Wednesday night.
Sergeant Ezra Conner with the Calhoun City Police Department said the call came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday from Calhoun Express on South Main Street.
Once on scene, officers noticed the store clerk had been shot and was laying on the floor in a pool of blood.
Sergeant Conner attempted to revive the clerk.
The victim died while being taken to the hospital.
An eyewitness was able to give police a description of three suspects and what vehicle they were traveling in.
Eupora Police and Webster County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle with the three suspects.
Conner said 17-year-old Morris Morgan III of Lexington Ms, 20-year-old Jakevion Greer of Grenada, and 18-year-old Yasim Mcgee of Lexington were all arrested in connection to the robbery and shooting.
A gun and a large sum of money were discovered in the suspects’ vehicle.
The victim’s identity will be revealed once all family is notified.
This is an on-going investigation.