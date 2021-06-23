Storm chances coming back

SUMMARY: Humidity will be on the increase again Thursday and it will help lead to a few spotty storms by the afternoon. Additional scattered storms are possible Friday through the middle of next week as our typical summer weather pattern sets up once again.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light SE winds.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20-30% chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs around 90. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30-40% chance of pop-up showers and storms, mainly during the heating of the day. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds SSE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY – WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible each and every day, mainly from late morning through mid evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows a few degrees either side of 70 each night.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App