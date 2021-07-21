Storm chances continue, heat indices to rise

By
Keith Gibson
-
0
9

SUMMARY:  A fairly typical summer weather pattern has established itself and we’re not expecting any major changes for a while.  Temperatures should gradually warm back into the low to mid 90s by the weekend and next week.  Heat indices in the 100-105°+ appear likely once again.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers fade. Partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the low 70s.  Calm wind.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:  Partly cloudy with pop-up showers and storms likely. The chance of rain is 40-50%.  Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with heat indices between 95-100°.  Lows in the 70s.

SATURDAY – WEDNESDAY:  Partly cloudy, hot, and humid.  A daily 30% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms.   Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100-105°+ range.  Lows in the low to mid 70s.

