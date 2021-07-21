Storm chances continue, heat indices to rise

SUMMARY: A fairly typical summer weather pattern has established itself and we’re not expecting any major changes for a while. Temperatures should gradually warm back into the low to mid 90s by the weekend and next week. Heat indices in the 100-105°+ appear likely once again.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers fade. Partly cloudy and quiet with lows in the low 70s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with pop-up showers and storms likely. The chance of rain is 40-50%. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with heat indices between 95-100°. Lows in the 70s.

SATURDAY – WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. A daily 30% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100-105°+ range. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

