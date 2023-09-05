Storm risk increases for Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will be staying on average throughout the rest of the week. Rain chance turns into a storm chance for Wednesday. Rain will dry out by the end of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy again tonight. Temperatures again falling into the low to middle 70s. Cloud coverage stays heavy overnight and into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Peak in the high temperatures, in the low to middle 90s! There is also going to be an increase in the chance for rain showers and storms for the middle of the week. A few storms may become stronger. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed North Mississippi in a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe weather. Overnight low temperatures will continue in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Continuing on trend with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chance beings clearing out, dropping to around 20% chance. With a slight clear pattern of the clouds, temperatures Thursday night will drop into the upper 60s.