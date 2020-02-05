SUMMARY: The threat of strong to severe storms will continue through the evening. Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado or two remain possible. The threat ends by midnight. Much cooler air builds back in on Thursday along with breezy and showery conditions. A few showers are possible Saturday but wetter and more active weather is slated for the first half of next week

TONIGHT: The threat of strong to severe storms will continue during the evening. Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado or two remain possible. The threat ends by midnight. Mild 60s should hold for most of us during the evening with cooler 40s late.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Winds NW 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s. A few lingering showers may hold tough. A few spotty flakes could also be spotted somewhere in the region.

FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to sun during the day. Highs climb back into the low 50s. Upper 30s Friday night with increasing clouds.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Some showers are possible but we’re going to keep the rain chance at just 30%. Highs stay in the 50s. Upper 30s for lows Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Milder lows in the 50s Sunday night.

MONDAY: Areas of rain with embedded thunder. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50 Monday night.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Low 50s for lows Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer highs in the low 70s. The spring-like air may give rise to more storms. We’ll have to keep watching the potential for strong storms.

