Storms Expected This Weekend

TONIGHT: A few pop-up showers and storms will continue. Some storms will have gusty winds and frequent lightning before 11PM. It’s important if thunder roars, you go indoors. Look for temperatures to slide down through the 80s and then fall into the 70s. Lows will fall into the low to mid 70s overnight with light winds from the east.

THURSDAY: More of the same weather on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 90s and isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: Better chances for scattered to numerous showers and storms, especially Saturday and Sunday. Not everyone gets a storm every day, but there are good odds you’ll hear thunder in your neighborhood before Monday Morning. Storms will slowly move from east to west. Look for highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with night time lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Look for isolated to scattered showers and storms most days with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The heat index will approach 100° again. Night time lows will fall into the 70s.

