Storms In The Forecast For Halloween.

TODAY/TUE: Sunny and pleasant, if not a touch warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s today, and upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday. Winds out of the northeast today around 5 mph, shifting east overnight around 5 mph, then out of the southeast tomorrow around 5-15 mph. Clear overnight tonight, with lows in the upper 40s, but clouds build in for Tuesday night and lows will only drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

WED/THU: A cold front approaches the area from the west, bringing with it the chance for thunderstorms. A few scattered storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, with more widespread storms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Rain chances start to fall off by Thursday afternoon. Most everyone sees rain with this setup. A few strong/possibly severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, evening, and early Thursday morning, with the main threat being damaging straight-line winds. These storms will likely impact Trick-or Treat plans. Check back on this forecast for future updates on timing and severity. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday, and upper 60s Thursday. Overnight lows Wednesday night in the low 60s, and mid 40s Thursday.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Sunny and more quiet weather returns. Outside of a slight chance for an isolated shower late Friday night into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, we stay dry. High temperatures in the 60s, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.