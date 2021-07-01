Storms Friday, nice holiday weekend ahead

SUMMARY: Showers and storms will continue into our Friday. Additional heavy rain could cause some localized flooding but no major issues are expected. The long holiday weekend is looking great!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s. A continuing chance of showers and storms.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 70-80% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the 80s. Winds NNW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and much less humid for a change. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the low 60s.

4TH OF JULY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Warm and muggy. Scattered storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

