A Few More Storms; Very Hot Weekend.

TODAY: A few scattered showers and storms in the morning, then a few scattered storms develop in the afternoon. Temperatures today top out in the upper 80s, with the heat index climbing into the mid 90s. A shower or storm could linger into the evening, but we should dry out overnight. Lows into the low 70s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: The weekend is shaping up to be very hot and humid. The heat index will climb to around 105° Friday through Sunday, and heat advisories could be needed. Actual air temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible, but we won’t see rain coverage as widespread as earlier in the week.

MON/TUE/WED: The typical summer pattern continues, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and a heat index approaching 100°. We’ll have the chance for a few scattered showers and storms each day as well.