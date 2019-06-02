Storms Later This Week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s areawide. A few showers are possible before midnight but we’ll be dry by morning.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s with the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Look for lows at night in the 60s and low 70s. The sky will generally remain partly cloudy with the afternoon heating of the day.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll see a few scattered storms out there, but most should remain dry. Temperatures still climb into the low 90s across the area with a partly cloudy sky.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY: We’ll see better odds for scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms as we head into the weekend. Two features have our eyes; a surge of tropical moisture from the south and an upper level system moving in from the north and west. These may couple together and provide some soaking rains in some spots. For now, we’ll call it numerous to perhaps even widespread showers and storms at times. Stay with us as we keep things updated. We’ll anticipate most everywhere seeing between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts before all is said and done. The highest widespread amounts will likely be along and northwest of a line from Winona to Calhoun City to New Albany, where 2-3″+ will be possible.

SUNDAY – EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’re inclined to lean towards a solution of pop-up afternoon storms with heat and humidity sticking around. The 6-10 day outlook generally keeps us near to above average with temperatures (average: 88) and above average precipitation through the middle of next week.

