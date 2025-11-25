Storms rolling in, dry by Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy and stormy start to the week will dry up by Wednesday. Those Fall-like temperatures are back just in time for warm Thanksgiving food!

MONDAY NIGHT: A Level 1 – Marginal risk for severe weather is in place tonight, as showers and storms move in from the West. Damaging wind will be the highest concern, with an isolated tornado NOT being ruled out. Temperatures will be mild, in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

TUESDAY: This is a slow moving system. Strong to severe storms will continue through the morning and afternoon. Again, a Level 1 – Marginal risk is in place for most of the coverage area. The southern halves of Noxubee Co, MS and Pickens Co, AL are in the Level 2 – Slight risk. Damaging wind will continue to be the highest concern, with tornado threat being very low but NOT ZERO. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 70s, with lows dropping in the lower 50s as the front pushes East.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be the day for clearing out the rest of the leftover clouds. Dry conditions will maintain for the end of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows will be cold, in the low to middle 30s. Enjoy the cooler, drier air for Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping!