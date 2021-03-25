Storms Settling Down, Nice Friday

SUMMARY: Storms are slowly coming to an end for us this evening but the threat for some pop-up shower and thunderstorms is not out of the question. We dry out tomorrow before our next round of showers rolls in Saturday and Sunday. The beginning of the work week looks to be sunny before another chance of rain ramps up Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Storms coming to an end near 8 PM. Pretty quiet with winds out of the southwest between 5-20 MPH. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns for the day with highs in mid-70s. A pretty nice day overall with a few friendly clouds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds will make way for a chance of showers and storms possible overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Lows will be near upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds out of the south between 5-10 MPH, some gusts as high as 20 MPH.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms become more organized in the evening. Lows near the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Some lingering showers and storms early. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Lows Sunday night will be in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: A pretty sunny day on tap with highs in the upper 60s. Calm winds out of the east at 5 MPH. Lows Monday night will be in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies for most of the day with highs in the mid 70s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s with a slight chance for showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A much cooler day with possible showers in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.