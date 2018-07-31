More Storms Today, Some Strong.

TODAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms today as a cold front slowly moves in from the northwest, with most storms occurring from mid morning to the evening hours. Rain chance around 70%. Some storms could be strong to briefly severe, with gusty winds and hail as large as a quarter, but no widespread severe weather is expected. Some isolated flooding will also be possible today.

High temperatures will be much lower today thanks to ample cloud cover and rain. Temperatures top out this afternoon in the low to mid 80s. Overnight, rain chances drop some, but a few lingering showers or perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WED/THU: A few lingering showers possible in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, then general pop up showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average behind the cold front, with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances around 30%.

FRI/SAT: A slightly better chance of rain to round out the week, with a few more scattered showers and storms than midweek. High temperatures remain below the 90° mark, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Chance of rain around 40-50%.

SUN/MON: The start to next week will be warmer and drier, with highs back into the low 90s. A few isolated downpours will be possible, with rain chances around 20%.