SUMMARY: A batch of showers and storms will cross the region Tuesday. A few locally strong/severe storms with gusty wind and small hail can’t be totally ruled out. Some additional strong storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Quiet weather looks to return for the end of the week but another system could approach by Easter Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with and 70% chance of showers and storms. A few storms could be locally strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs top out in the 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and quiet. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few storms during the day. Very warm for early April with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance for some gusty storms late in the overnight hours. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: A continuing chance of rain & storms, especially during the first half of the day. Highs in the 70s. Cool lows in the mid to upper 40s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Cooler highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A chance of afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Areas of rain and storms are possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

