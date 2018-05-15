Strawberry Shortcake

With the summer weather in place, it’s perfect for some fresh berries! With this recipe, you can lather your shortcake with strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream or even half and half! It’s got a dense texture with a rich flavor, and you can’t go wrong with it! Plus, its super simple to make!

Ingredients:

2 1/4 c pancake mix

3/4 c sugar, divided

2/3 c milk

3 t apple sauce

1 qt strawberries

Directions:

1) Mix pancake mix, 1/2 c sugar, milk, applesauce together until smooth.

2) Spray Crockpot with non-stick spray. You can also use parchment paper.

3) Pour and press dough into bottom of crock-pot, smoothing out evenly.

4) Cook high for 1 hr, 15 mins (toothpick test). When it’s done, flip your crock-pot upside down and it should fall out easily! (If not, that’s okay, it will still taste delicious!

5) Toss your cut strawberries with remaining sugar. You can also do this a few hours before to get your berries all kinds of juicy delicious.

6) Cut and serve with berries, whipped topping, etc.