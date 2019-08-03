SATURDAY NIGHT: There is a 20%-30% chance of pop-up showers and storms mainly before 10 PM and then showers possible again after 1 AM. Some folks may get a pretty good downpour while other locations remain dry. Temperatures will drop down into the low 70s with wind calm out of the E around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Additional pop-up showers and storms are likely with the chance of rain up to 60%. Once again some locations may get soaked while other spots stay dry. Highs peak in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, when you factor in the heat index it will feel like the upper 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: There is a 30% chance to see showers and storms mainly before 1 AM. Then the rain will fade leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and a low in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The overall weather pattern isn’t changing much and that means seasonably warm days with highs near 90 and lows in the low 70s. Pop-up showers and storms are possible each and every day on a scattered basis. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s each day so make sure to stay hydrated if you are spending any extended period of time outdoors.

