String of shootings prompts city-wide curfew in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — It has been a long and busy week for the West Point Police Department.

Three shootings early sunday morning at three different homes in different locations, has police continuing to search for answers.

“We are still in the investigation stage of that,” said West Point Police Chief Avery Cook. “And we had several people of interest that we are going to talk to. And getting information on those conversations that we had, and possibly soon hopefully will make an arrest.”

And with less traffic on the road throughout the night, West Point Mayor Robbie Robinson said this curfew will make officers jobs much easier.

“It sure would help police if there aren’t any unauthorized traffic around town at that hour,” said Mayor Robinson. “That they can make stops. They are not going to harass our local people who are working. I know there are people who have jobs that they have to go to work after midnight, or you know, they may be coming home after midnight. But they’ll be safe, they’ll be fine.”

This curfew will remain in effect for the next 30 days.

Anyone with any information on these shootings, is asked to contact the West Point police or the Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.