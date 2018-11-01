Strong Early Morning Storms; Lingering Rain Today.

TODAY: A line of strong to severe storms pushes through our area in the early morning, exiting to our east by around 8 am. Then lingering showers through the day. Temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning, with temperatures slowly dropping into the low to mid 60s this afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy weather in the morning becoming mostly cloudy and cool through the day. Slight chance of an isolated shower in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Clearing out overnight. Lows around 40°.

WEEKEND: Dry through Saturday and most of Sunday. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Showers and storms return to the forecast Sunday evening and overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather Monday and Tuesday with showers and storms in the forecast and highs in the 70s. The weather settles down a bit by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.