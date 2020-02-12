SUMMARY: Strong to severe storms will move east of our area by midnight. Colder air returns starting tonight and it will continue through Saturday morning. Wind chill values Friday morning are expected to be be in the teens and low 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A line of gusty storms will move through during the evening with lingering showers possible after midnight. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern along with another 1 to 3 inches of rain that could aggravate flooding. An isolated tornado or two can’t be totally ruled out. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s with colder 40s returning by sunrise Thursday as gusty NW winds develop.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Temperatures holding mainly in the 40s for most of the day. Gusty NW winds 10-20 mph develop.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy, and cold. Actual temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s with wind chill values tumbling into the teens and low 20s. Winter coats will be a must.

FRIDAY: Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A northerly breeze will keep a winter chill going all day long. Baseball gets going at 4 p.m. at MSU and Ole Miss and the weather will be good, just cold.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain and storms are possible. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lingering showers possible.

