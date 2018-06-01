Strong to Severe Storms Possible Through Sunday

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible during the day and a few of them may be locally strong. Odds are highest across our northern and eastern counties. Many locations will probably not get a storm and that will allow those areas to climb into the lower 90s. The heat index will push into the 100s. Any storms have the potential to have gusty winds and hail.

SATURDAY: A few pop-up storms are possible during the day but not everyone will see one. Afternoon highs may zoom into the mid 90s with heat indices pushing into the 100s. It’s likely going to be the hottest day of the week. A complex of strong to severe storms with wind and hail is also possible by the evening and the overnight hours with an approaching cold front. They will bring large hail and damaging winds with them. Other pop-up storms have the potential to have gusty winds and hail.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: Early morning showers and storms are possible but drier air is going to win out for the 2nd half of the day. Look for highs in the upper 80s with noticeably lower humidity by the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: New data suggest seasonably warm conditions along with generally lower humidity levels. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 80s with a fair amount of sunshine. While storm chances won’t go to zero they will be reasonably low for at least a few days.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram