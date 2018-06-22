More Strong to Severe Storms Today.

TODAY: Scattered to numerous strong to severe storms possible through the day. The main threats these storms will pose are strong straight line winds, large hail, isolated flooding, and frequent lightning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chance around 70%. A few lingering showers or storms possible overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms once again. A few storms could be a bit strong, with gusty winds and perhaps some small hail. Highs around 90°, with a heat index value around 100°. Chance of rain around 50%. Lows again in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quite warm. Highs in the low to perhaps a few mid 90s, but heat index values will be around 100-105°. A rogue shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but most spots stay dry. Rain chance around 10%. Partly cloudy and muggy overnight, with a low in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A typical summer pattern next week across our area, with highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the upper 90s and triple digits, and daily scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will hover around 30% through the work week. Lows each night will drop to the low 70s.