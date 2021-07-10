Strong storms possible Sunday, typical mid-summer week ahead

SUMMARY: Scattered PM showers and storms for Saturday, a lot of the viewing area should stay dry. Sunday, a frontal boundary that will come near, but not move through the area could provide the focus for a few strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Several rounds of rain and storms are likely Sunday into Monday. The pattern settles for Tuesday, with more typical scattered afternoon and evening storms. Typical summer weather sticks around for the rest of the week.

SATURDAY: Scattered storms will dot the area this afternoon, after a couple relatively quiet days. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and a high near 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Storms quickly dissipate into the evening. Staying very muggy under partly cloudy skies, with a low near 70.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to start off dry, but by the afternoon/evening a line of showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, looks to push through the area. The main threats will be flash flooding and damaging winds. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms continue into Sunday night. Plan on it being pretty wet across the area. Rainfall totals could be over an inch in some spots, with a low near 70 once again.

MONDAY: Monday looks pretty wet across the area as well, with widespread showers and storms throughout the day. Highs held down by cloud-cover and rain in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY TO FRIDAY: Tuesday, rain chances drop quite a bit as the boundary that was the focus for Sunday and Monday’s storms fizzles out. Typical scattered afternoon T-storm activity expected with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday look to be more of the same, but coverage could be a bit less and most of us should stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs right around the 90 degree mark. Friday, storm chances could increase a bit. Highs staying near 90, with lows near the 70 degree mark all week.

