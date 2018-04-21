A Few Strong Storms on Sunday

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms will pop up late, but any evening plans won’t be a problem at all. Look for lows in the low 60s and upper 50s with increasing clouds. By morning, we’ll expect some showers and storms across the area.

SUNDAY: Widespread showers and storms will occur through the day. Showers and a few storms will be a expected in parts of the area as early as 8AM. These storms could bring heavy rainfall with them as they lift to the north. Scattered Showers will continue through the late morning and into the early afternoon.

By the early afternoon, we’ll keep our eyes off to our south and west for a few strong storms. Storms will approach our area by 2PM and last through the afternoon and evening. As storms strengthen, gusty winds and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out across much of the area. We will have to watch to see how much the morning showers and storms impact how strong these storms can get, and if we mix in a little sunshine to help build instability, the threat for strong to severe storms will increase.

Overall, the largest threat will be flash flooding, as rainfall amounts between 1-3″ with locally higher amounts is expected, particularly in the northern part of the area. With stronger storms, gusty winds and even a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, but as of Saturday Afternoon the overall threat is low.

NEXT WEEK: Average highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 70s but temperatures next week will likely remain below those values. Showers may linger Monday and Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s system. Additional rain chances are possible Wednesday through Friday with the passing of a few additional cold fronts.