SUMMARY:  The remnants of Barry will influence our weather through Tuesday.  Another 1/2″ to over 2 1/2″ of rain are possible.  In addition, we still can’t totally rule out a stray strong storm or two with damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado.  Standard Southern summer weather returns by the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Scattered storms with highs in the upper 80s.  There is still some wind in the atmosphere from Barry that could lead to a few strong storms with isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado; however, that threat remains marginal.  Winds SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:  A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out. Lows in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:  Barry’s influence should just be about gone, but some rain and storms are possible once again. We’re keeping a 40% chance of rain in the forecast.  Highs should generally be around 90°.  Low to mid 70s are on tap for Wednesday night.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY:  The big story will be increasing heat with afternoon highs climbing back into the low to mid 90s. The heat index may push above 105° at times.  We’re dropping rain chances to 20%.

WEEKEND:  Look for a warm and humid weekend.  Daytime highs in the low to mid 90s remain likely along with heat indices in the 100s.  Lows stay in the 70s.  There should be a daily 30% chance of those standard pop-up showers and storms during the daytime heating.

