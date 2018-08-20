Strong Storms Possible Today; Tranquil Weather Mid-Week.

TODAY: A cold front is slowly approaching our are from the west, and with a warm and moist airmass in place, scattered thunderstorms starting as early as this morning but becoming most numerous by the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain around 50%. There will be high amounts of potential energy for these storms to tap into today, meaning some storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening, with the main threats being strong straight line winds and large hail. In addition, areas that see multiple storms with heavy downpours could see some flash flooding. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s, with the chance for scattered showers and storms continuing overnight.

TUESDAY: The cold front slowly passes through our area in the morning hours, and so a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm possible mainly before noon, then an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s.

WED/THU/FRI: Temperatures don’t drop all that much behind the cold front, and in fact it looks like a lot of spots may be back in the low 90s by Friday, but dewpoints do drop significantly behind the front, meaning a very comfortable second half to the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine and great weather. High temperatures in the upper 80s up to around 90° by Friday. Overnight lows will be a bit lower, into the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: An upper level ridge builds in bringing a more typical August pattern back to our area. Highs in the low 90s, with dewpoints rising back into the 70s meaning the heat index will be back around 100°. A few pop up downpours possible each day. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight lows climb back into the low 70s.