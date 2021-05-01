Some Strong Storms Tomorrow Night, Unsettled Weather Pattern Next Week

SUMMARY: Clouds will be on the increase tonight bringing our next chance for some thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. This will last through the evening Sunday into the early morning hours on Monday. Main threats look to be gusty winds, heavy rainfall, hail. The threat for tornadoes is small, but cannot be ruled out. An unsettled weather pattern remains in effect for us next week. We’ll continue to see cloudy skies through Monday with the chance for some scattered showers throughout the area into the evening. Most of the heavier showers look to linger near our northern counties into Tennessee, but we’ll be eyeing this as it gets closer. Another round of showers and thunderstorms moves in Tuesday afternoon lasting through the evening. Clouds will part Wednesday with the hopes of a little peak of sunshine! Another potential for scattered showers may be the case for Thursday before sunshine returns to the picture Friday and Saturday!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds will be on the increase overnight but rain stays out of the picture. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer dipping into the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Some strong, possibly severe thunderstorms expected for the afternoon into the evening hours. Main threats are gusty winds, heavy rainfall and small hail. The risk for an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Some heavier showers may clip our northern counties in the late evening, but most of the heavier precipitation and storms linger north of us in Tennessee. Highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Another round of showers and thunderstorms expected for most of the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Clouds look to break for the afternoon Wednesday with the possibility of some sunshine to peak through! We remain warm through the rest of the work week into the weekend ranging from the mid-to-upper 70s and lower 80s. Another chance for some isolated/spot showers remains for Thursday. Mostly sunny skies returns Friday with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.