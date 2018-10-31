Strong Wednesday Night Storms

WEDNESDAY EVENING: A few evening showers or storms are possible but most spots are going to remain dry and mild for Halloween activities. Temperatures should generally hover in the low 70s with southerly winds about 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING: A line of strong to possibly severe storms is expected to pass through our area between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. These storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Some wind damage may occur with the strongest cells. The tornado threat is not zero but it remains on the low end of the spectrum. It’s something we’ll be watching during the night. Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s by sunrise.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Lingering showers may hang around during the day under mostly cloudy skies. The heaviest rain by far should wrap up by mid morning with totals in the 1-2″+ range. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler conditions take hold again. Look for lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A fair amount of clouds will hang around and there could even be a stray shower during the afternoon. Highs may only top out in the 50s!

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll be pushing 70 Sunday but a few afternoon showers can’t be ruled out.