Strong Winds Today, an Isolated Tornado Also Possible

By
Jacob Dickey
-
0

WATCH THE LATEST WEBCAST FORECAST HERE.

LEARN MORE ABOUT STAYING SAFE DURING SEVERE WEATHER HERE.

- Advertisement -

FIND OUT HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE WCBI MOBILE APP AND GET FIRST ALERTS SENT TO YOUR PHONE HERE.

SUMMARY:  Rain and storms are expected through the morning hours and perhaps into the early afternoon as well.  By mid to late afternoon, rain will wrap up as this system lifts to the north.  The main concern overall with this event will be flooding with storm totals over 4 to 5 inches in places but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out this morning. The remnants of Tropical Storm Olga will also produce a spell of breezy winds with gusts over 30 mph.  That combined with saturated soils may cause some tree and power line issues.

TONIGHT: Areas of low clouds and fog are likely. Lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Clouds and fog should eventually thin out giving rise to a nice afternoon. Highs should be in the upper 60s to around 70.

NEXT WEEK:  Monday and Tuesday look like seasonal Fall days with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.  Another system slides through by Wednesday into Thursday.  This may very well lead to an additional chance for strong to severe storms on Halloween, but we’ve still got a bit of uncertainty looking forth.  Once we head into November, odds are in our favor to see a chilly blast of cool air filter in, likely by Friday.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and get the First Alert on the WCBI Mobile App.

Report a Typo
SHARE