Students at Verona Elementary School host annual Black History play

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Black History Month is coming to a close on a high note in Verona.

Students at Verona Elementary celebrated historic and cultural achievements with music and dance, as they re-enacted some of the most iconic moments in African American History.

Hit songs by Michael Jackson and John Legend echoed throughout the gymnasium.

Through the music and class readings, students learned a much deeper message.

“We are strong, we are beautiful people,” said school counselor Nickeda Shelton. “We are intelligent people and we can be whatever we want to if we put the time and effort forward.”

Music teacher Bonita Carothers said weaving the history with music and dance helps make the message meaningful and memorable to the children.

“We try to encourage the young people how important it is to remember African Americans and how they’ve paved the way for us and them today. “If we don’t teach them, they won’t know. If we don’t inform them, it will get lost because history is African American history. All history is important.”

And as the third-grade students took the stage in front of a packed gymnasium.

Shelton said teaching students the history of African American culture is important for many reasons.

“So important for our kids to learn about where we’ve come from,” said Shelton. “The struggles and sacrifices that were made so that we can do this very program. Being in this very school. Being in this integrated school, with integrated kids and integrated staff.”