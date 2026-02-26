Students explore possible career pathways at journalism fair

“Gives us insight, helps us understand what we are getting into and hopefully, what we want to do in our future, because there are colleges here as well, so they are telling us about their programs and what they offer as well, so it is great information,” Conley said.

University representatives said there are many options for students interested in media careers.

“We have three majors, journalism, integrated marketing communications and media communications so you’re not coming here just to be a journalist, or to be a communications specialist, you can come for sports, fashion, social media, PR, visual design, politics, a lot of paths you can take when it comes to our programs,” said Aaron Terrett, admissions counselor at Ole Miss.

“We have a wide array of classes in journalism to teach them ethics, so they can use the technology and report fairly and accurately, with balance, and those are all important principles we teach them along the way,” said Dr. Terry Likes, Head of Department of Communication, Media, and Theater at MSU.

Students say they enjoyed talking to media professionals, and especially stepping into the role of a WCBI correspondent at our booth.

Whatever career path they take, THS students say they enjoyed making media connections at the journalism fair.

The event is covered by the school’s award-winning media programs, including the yearbook staff and WTHS News.