Students Learn Importance Of Drones In Agriculture As Part Of ‘Agronomy’ Day Camp

VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – A group of students spent their day learning how drones are used in agriculture throughout Northeast Mississippi.

It was part of a “Agronomy Day Camp” hosted by the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Verona. “Agronomy” means plant science, and students in the day long camp learned about row crops, and how science and technology , such as drones, are used in agriculture on a daily basis.

- Advertisement -

Organizers say it’s important for young people to develop an interest in agriculture and agronomy.

“Agriculture is the main employer in Mississippi, most people don’t realize that, most people don’t realize where their food and fiber comes from and we are facing a potential shortage of professionals in the near future,” said Dr. Bill Burdine, Regional Agronomy Specialist.

“They don’t use regular drones, they use drones with cameras on them, one of the white ones we’re using, has a camera on it, has features, you can tap on one place on screen and it shows you where the drone has gone and what’s highest point it’s gone,” said Mary Frances Whatley, of Starkville.

Students were also able to take a bag of soil and plants to grow at home. Organizers hope to expand the day camp next year.