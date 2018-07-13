A Summer Camp Is Breaking Down Racial Barriers And Stereotypes Through Fun And Fellowship

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Fun, friendship, and fellowship, that’s what’s on the schedule this year for kids at Camp Macon.

“It does something for me every year, like it just changes me every year,” said Carley Wells, who’s attended the camp for the past five years.

Wells said it’s the fun and fellowship at the camp that keeps her coming back each year.

“You’re able to build friendships and connections with people that you never thought you be able to connect with,” said Wells.

The teen said attending the camp plays an influential role in her life because it’s helping her grow as a person and spiritually.

“When I came here, when I won the camper-ship, I didn’t really know much about the gospel, I didn’t know about Jesus, I didn’t know anything,” Wells explained. “They give you insight on who God is and who Jesus is and they just help you expand your mindset about everything.”

That can also be said for many others who come through the camp including Michael Barber.

“When I turned 15, right after the camp was over with, I went and gave my life to Christ that following Sunday.” said Barber.

Camp Macon unifies people of all races and backgrounds.

Many of the campers said the camp is unique because it breaks down racial barriers and stereotypes through fun and fellowship.

“Everything we do here, you got to have sportsmanship,” said Barber. “Sportsmanship is everything, don’t bring anybody down.”

“Kids are coming together based on friendship and pureness,” said Bill Reif, who’s been a part of Camp Macon for 15 years.

“Let’s kind of break down these racial walls,” said Jeremy Byrd, a mentor at Camp Macon. “I get it’s been going on for a long time, but this generation, if there’s any generation that can erase it and be done with it, I feel like it’s this generation.”

The camp features fun activities and games for everyone to compete and be a part of.

However, in the end, camp leaders expressed it’s the life lessons and values that the kids leave with that’s the real victory.

“In a culture where we have become so incredibly divided by politics and race, to have a situation where all of that is set aside and kids just get to be kids together, I mean, I think some barriers are being broken down that hopefully will affect these kids for the rest of their lives,” said Reif.

More than 200 kids from all across the southeast poured into Noxubee County to be a part of the camp.

This marks the 15th year for Camp Macon.