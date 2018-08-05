Summer Heat Continues

SUNDAY – TUESDAY: Pop-up isolated showers and storms will continue, mainly during the heating of the day. They will fade into the evening hours with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the low 90s with the heat index values between 95 – 105. Look for overnight lows in the low 70s with light southerly winds to continue.

WEDNESDAY -NEXT WEEKEND: The ridge of high pressure influencing our weather will erode and shift to the west. That helps to bring in some northerly flow aloft in the atmosphere. This set-up has been familiar in recent weeks, bringing us more scattered to numerous showers and storms. High will also only rise into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

