Summer heat up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A little bit more rain possible before a major heat up moves into the Deep South.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated chances for showers and storms will continue to be possible through the rest of the night. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s. There will be a chance for some patchy fog, so make sure to drive carefully if you are out late tonight or early in the morning.

THURSDAY: There will be a continued chance for isolated showers and storms, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Low temperatures overnight will maintain in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Rain moves out, heat dome moves in! Get ready for the Summer-time heat that we all know and tolerate. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s, with a mostly sunny sky! There will be a warm breeze from the SW at about 5-10MPH. Low temperatures will drop into the low to middle 90s.