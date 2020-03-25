SUMMARY: Warm, summer-like air is going to win out Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be well into the 80s and several new record highs may be established in the region. The next chase of strong to severe storms will be Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Cooler lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light and variable wind.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs well into the mid to possibly upper 80s. Some new record highs are possible. Lows in the 60s. Breezy southerly winds 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: We’ll be staying quite warm with another day well into the 80s. Showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. At first glance it appears that if we do have any strong to severe storms they would present more of a wind and hail threat than anything else. We’ll continue to monitor things over the coming days.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return. A pleasant day is likely with highs in the lower 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and on the WCBI News App