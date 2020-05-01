Summer-like weekend

SUMMARY: The first weekend of May is going to look and feel more like the first weekend of summer! Temperatures will warm into the 80s through the weekend and early next week. Our next best chance for any showers or storms looks to be Tuesday into Tuesday night.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and quiet. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows fall back into the 50s and 40s.

