Summer Pattern Continues

TODAY: Hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 20%. Muggy overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings. Highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the low 100s. Rain chances around 40-50%. Muggy evenings, with lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A typical summer pattern with highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the low 100s, and a few isolated showers and storms each day. Rain chances will hover around 20%. Nighttime lows will be in the low 70s.